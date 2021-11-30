HARRISBURG, Pa. - A judge has ruled that Lehigh County does have to count more than 250 undated mail-in ballots in a Lehigh County judicial race.
The ballots in question arrived on time, but either didn't have dates or had dates in the wrong places.
Shortly after election day, in a controversial decision that was challenged by Republicans in the state House, the Lehigh County election board ruled the ballots should be counted. That decision was challenged by Republican David Ritter, who held a narrow lead in a judge race.
Judge Edward Reibman with the Lehigh County Court of Common Pleas ruled Tuesday that the board had the authority to make the decision on the votes. In his ruling, he said the law should be interpreted as though it "favors the fundamental right to vote, and enfranchises, rather than disenfranchises, the electorate."
We spoke to an attorney for David Ritter Tuesday night, who said he plans to appeal the case. He says he believes the Board of Elections never had the authority to hear the case in the first place.
He previously argued that state election law is clear on the issue.