U. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - A Northampton County judge's son charged in a DUI and speeding crash over the summer has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
Joseph Capobianco, now 19, is facing three counts of reckless endangerment and a slew of DUI and underage alcohol offenses in the crash around 3 a.m. on July 18 in Upper Nazareth Township.
He waived his preliminary hearing on Friday, said the county district attorney's office.
His next court date is a formal arraignment scheduled for January. Judge Stephen Lieberman of Berks County will preside over that hearing.
Capobianco is the son of Northampton County Magisterial District Judge John Capobianco, who covers Upper Nazareth.
Prosecutors say Capobianco was drunk, had cocaine in his system and was driving 113 mph when he drove through several front yards, went airborne and crashed into the garage of a home.
Police found him passed out in a front yard several houses down from the crash, and he initially lied about what happened, authorities said.
He was charged in August. Bail was set Friday at $2,500.
Three people were sleeping in the home at the time of the crash and escaped uninjured.