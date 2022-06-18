From Reading to Bethlehem and Stroudsburg, Juneteenth celebrations are in full swing across our area.
Music filled the air in Stroudsburg's courthouse square as dozens commemorated the end of slavery in the U.S. It is a celebration Cynthia Lynch of the African American Network helped organize.
"I want everyone to love each other and do good and be nice," said Lynch. "It's pretty cool seeing the community come together," she said.
Dante Stokes sold his artwork which he said represents not having boundaries.
"It's a real monumental day, so it's important that we celebrate it and you know live up to it," said Stokes.
At ArtsQuest's Juneteenth celebration in Bethlehem, Sharon Brown recruited people to be part of the Maafa production in the fall.
"It talks about the trauma that black African Americans experienced from the Middle Passage up to the present," said Brown.
She said Juneteenth shows just how far we have come.
"I think it is just so meaningful for everyone just not for us as African descent, but for everyone in our country," said Brown.