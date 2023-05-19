EASTON, Pa. - Next month, the celebration of Juneteenth will see a big expansion in the Lehigh Valley.

The holiday on June 19 celebrates the end of slavery in the United States.

Friday in Easton, organizers discussed plans for a week of events across the area, including the addition of a second signature event.

That second signature event will be a parade through downtown Easton on June 19. It will follow the first signature event, a music festival at ArtsQuest in Bethlehem on June 17.

Juneteenth Lehigh Valley began in 2021 as a single-day festival at ArtsQuest.

"Our mantra for Juneteenth Lehigh Valley is that we elevate, we celebrate and educate everyone on authentic American history while focusing on the contribution of the Black community into the fabric of this nation," said Dr. Karen Britt, with Juneteenth Lehigh Valley.

"I think it's really important that the United States recognizes its ethnic makeup, the diversity of our communities I think is a strength, is a positive," said Easton Mayor Sal Panto.

The parade marshal will be boxing legend and Easton native Larry Holmes.

The complete list of Juneteenth events can be found at the website JuneteenthLV.org.