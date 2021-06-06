CATASAUQUA, Pa. - A fire and and explosions at a Catasauqua scrap yard kept firefighters at the scene from Saturday afternoon until early Sunday morning.
Officials say the heat from extreme temperatures sent two firefighters to the hospital.
It started around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at a junkyard in Catasauqua, Lehigh County.
Some people who live near by say ash from the inferno fell in their yard and explosions could be heard throughout the neighborhood.
"It was scary," said Carmen Argueta. "When the explosions starting coming up the cops told us to stay inside."
No neighbors were evacuated. Some were told to shelter in place.
Sixteen different agencies responded to the fire, and two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion at the hospital. Both firefighters have since been released.
Fire officials say one of the things that made the fire difficult to manage were abandoned vehicles blocking access to the fire. The scrap yard has not been in operation for decades.
The fire engulfed a building that was on the scrapyard property and spread to some brush, officials say.
The fire is still under investigation. There's no word yet on what caused it to start.
Neighbors tell 69 News the scrapyard is gated. They continued to say there are ways to access it through tree lines.