ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Dinosaurs are stomping their way out of the past for an action-packed weekend in Allentown. You can catch 165 million years of dinosaurs during Jurassic Quest starting Friday.

"It's an interactive experience where you really get transported back in time," described Dinosaur Trainer Carolyn Barker.

The dino magic started on Thursday with the event set-up at the Allentown Fairgrounds.

The prehistoric attraction will come to life starting Friday when dino-loving kids and adults are invited to live an experience like none before.

"You can learn about fossils and all the different kinds of dinosaurs, but also we have all different kinds of activities where kids can ride on dinosaurs, dig for fossils, do arts and crafts," continued Barker.

There are activities for kids of all ages, including bounce houses. But, one reminder is to wear some socks if you plan on bouncing the day away.

You'll have plenty of fun just T-Rex-laxing with the king of the dinosaurs and the smaller ones as well.

"We have three babies and a lot of cute dinosaurs that not many people know about," said Barker. "It's this weekend only, so you got to get those tickets, before we go extinct."

You can use the discount code RAPTOR when purchasing tickets for a 10% discount.

Jurassic Quest is open Friday 12 p.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.