EASTON, Pa. | In their opening statements, the prosecution and defense each noted the gravity of the jury’s new role in the Jacob Holmes Jr. murder trial.
First-degree murder is the only type of case in which a jury is asked to hand down a defendant’s sentence, Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck said. This is a solemn occasion in which the jury that decided guilt – not the lawmakers who approved the death penalty law or the judge or prosecutor – must decide whether to impose the death penalty, defense attorney Brian Monahan said.
But that’s where the defense and prosecution’s opinions of the penalty phase diverge.
“This man is a killer,” Houck said of Holmes. “That’s who we’re dealing with, this isn’t a trial. We won’t be dealing with philosophy, we’ll be dealing with facts. We’ll be dealing with the facts of March 30, 2009.”
“We’ve had the trial, we don’t dispute the verdict,” Monahan said. “You have two choices, life or death.”
A Northampton County jury on Tuesday convicted Holmes of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the March 2009 fatal shooting of Miguel Aponte inside the Easton Café. Investigators said the murder was in retaliation for a 2006 incident at the CR Fanny’s strip club in which Holmes’ friend, Jason Oliver, was shot and killed.
On Friday morning, the jury heard opening statements for the death penalty phase of the case. If jurors rule against the death penalty, Holmes will spend his life in prison without the chance for parole.
It’s only by a miracle that Holmes wasn’t being prosecuted for more than one murder given the tight confines of the Easton Café, Houck told the jury. A police detective testified that the bar measured about 47 feet long and 20 feet at its widest.
Houck told jurors that Aponte’s death was more of a statement than a mere killing. Holmes could have killed Aponte “a hundred different ways without an audience,” he said.
The prosecution again showed the jury photos of bullets lodged in the bar, the floor and the wall and a ricochet mark off the end of the bar. Anyone inside the Easton Café that night could have been struck by the seven rounds that ricocheted through the room that night, including one patron who testified that he felt a bullet zip past his head, Houck said.
“This is the pinnacle of bad,” he said.
The prosecution asked the jury to evaluate whether testimony they’ll hear from witnesses and Holmes’ family is meant to actually mitigate his actions or just serve as an attempt to tug at their heartstrings.
“Witnesses will appeal to your emotions, but you must follow the law,” Houck said.
The jury has seen autopsy photos and heard testimony, and the prosecution will rely on re-hashing the trial to enflame the jury’s passions again in trying to convince jurors that Holmes deserves the death penalty, Monahan said.
A forensic psychologist will testify to Holmes’ substance abuse issues and “debilitating mental issues” stemming from the death of his mother and others, Monahan said. He was “reared in a household with dysfunction and chaos,” and jurors will hear how he will function well in a structured environment, which is state prison, the defense said.
The jury will hear from Holmes’ former high school principal, who doesn’t even recall Holmes having detention, Monahan said. They’ll hear from his sister about the family’s challenges and the effect of their mother’s death on Holmes, he said.
Everyone feels for the Aponte family, and it will hurt see family members crying on the stand, Monahan said.
“If you put Mr. Holmes to death, is that going to make everyone in the Aponte family feel better,” the defense asked. “Is that what they want?”
If the jury chooses life in prison, the 40-year-old Holmes will be in a safe place away from the public for a very long time, Monahan said.
Before breaking for lunch, the jury heard from Aponte’s cousin, fiancée and 12-year-old daughter and Holmes’ former high school principal and neighbor. Jurors are expected to hear from the forensic psychologist before closing arguments and deliberations.