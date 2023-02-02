BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Jurors in the trial of a Bethlehem Township man accused of killing his neighbor hear a frantic 911 call.

Joshua Leone says it's a case of self defense, but prosecutors say the victim was shot in the back.

A Bethlehem Township investigator testified that two hours before the fatal shooting Leone told him that he was afraid of his neighbor, 31-year-old Kenneth Pickell. Leone alleged that Pickell was a member of the Hells Angels.

Jurors heard a frantic 911 call in which Leone can be heard telling the dispatcher: "he grabbed my ax and I shot him with the shotgun."

Leone told the dispatcher he warned Pickell three times to drop the ax before firing.

A forensic pathologist testified that Pickell died almost instantly after being shot in the back with a shotgun from a range of six feet. Jurors were shown a picture of the fatal wound to the left side of Pickell's back.

According to Pickell's wife, her husband was shot in the back as he was turning away from Leone to leave.

The defense questioned the pathologist about the angle of the injury and how Pickell might have been standing.

The pathologist said the injury entered on the left side of the back, crossing to the right side.

A forensic investigator testified there were no fingerprints on the ax, but on cross examination told the defense that some surfaces do not allow fingerprints to be left and no touch DNA analysis was done to determine if Pickell ever held the ax.

During testimony, the defense questioned a witness about the existence of a video that captured some of the events leading up to the shooting, but not the shooting itself.

It's unknown if that video will be presented at trial.