BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Jurors in the trial of a Bethlehem Township man accused of killing his neighbor saw video Friday of some of the events that led up to the fatal 2021 shooting.

Surveillance video from Joshua Leone's security cameras show Kenneth Pickell walking across the street to neighbor Leone's Clifton Avenue, Bethlehem Township home. The two men talk in the driveway before Leone steps back from Pickell, who takes off his shirt and jacket. The shooting is not caught on camera.

Pickell's girlfriend Michelle Kurtz said that on the day of the fatal shooting she and Pickell smoked marijuana twice, the second time about an hour before the shooting.

Kurtz testified that the reason Pickell took off his clothing was to show Leone eight stab wound scars and his genitals, a gesture she says he used to show others he wasn't scared.

Kurtz says Leone retreated to the back of the garage and she was behind Pickell, who walked one or two feet inside the garage.

She says Leone pointed a revolver at her and a shotgun at Pickell. And when Leone shot Pickell, she tried to administer CPR.

When questioned about the couple's drug use, Kurtz testified that she and Pickell used to do meth with Leone, and that Pickell used steroids.

During cross examination, Kurtz admitted she lied at Leone's preliminary hearing about Pickell not entering Leone's garage.

Kurtz testified that Pickell did enter the garage.

Kurtz told police Leone shot Pickell as he was turning to leave, but Leone says the shooting was self defense.

The prosecution has called all of its witnesses. The defense could call rebuttal witnesses before closing statements Monday.