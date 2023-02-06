BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Joshua Leone's fate is now in the hands of the jury.

The prosecution argues he should be convicted of first-degree murder for shooting and killing Kenneth Pickell in the garage of his Bethlehem Township home in February of 2021.

Prosecutors say Leone told his wife and kids to leave the house, loaded a shotgun, and hid it in his garage. Prosecutors argue he then provoked Pickell intentionally, luring him into his garage to kill him.

But Leone's attorney says he should be found innocent.

Video before the shooting shows Pickell acting erratically, walking onto Leone's property, taking off his shirt and pulling down his pants, and exposing himself.

The video also shows Leone backing away from Pickell, Inside the garage, Leone's attorney claims Pickell picked up an axe and threatened Leone, prompting him to grab the shotgun and fire in self-defense.

But prosecutors say Pickell's fingerprints were not found on the ax.

A key piece of evidence is that Pickell was shot in the back.

The prosecution claims that's because he was leaving the garage, but Leone's attorney says it's because he was in the middle of a throwing motion with the axe, and the shot caught him in the back.

There's no word on when the jury could have a final verdict in the case.