A lawyer for New York real estate heir Robert Durst says his client is an old, defenseless man who was beaten up and demonized by prosecutors to cover up a lack of evidence in their murder case against him. Attorney Dick DeGuerin told jurors Thursday that prosecutors had tried to make them hate him to win a conviction. DeGuerin says prosecutors failed the prove the theory in their case that Durst killed best friend Susan Berman because she helped him after he killed his wife in New York in 1982. Durst has denied killing both women.