Robert Durst is a now a frail 78-year-old who is in a fragile state with both his health and his fate in the hands of a jury.
Durst is accused of murdering his close friend Susan Berman in her LA home in 2000, and is also thought to have been involved in his wife Kathie's disappearance in the '80s.
Over the last few months, jurors heard from the prosecutors about Durst's past.
They say he killed Berman because she knew too much about his wife's disappearance - and she was going to talk to police about it, right before she died.
One prosecutor described Durst as a "narcissistic psychopath" who needs to be held accountable.
Durst's behavior has been under scrutiny before - in fact, the man well-known as a multi-millionaire once spent time in Northampton County prison for stealing a sandwich from a Wegmans in Bethlehem.
But his attorney paints a different picture. He told the jury his client is an ailing and hapless old man vilified by prosecutors whose case is circumstantial at best.
No matter what happens with this trial, Durst's legal troubles are not over. Just a few months ago, the District Attorney in New York re-opened his wife's 1982 missing person case.
On the stand, Durst testified that he didn't kill his wife or Susan Berman, but said he would lie if he had.
He faces a life sentence if he’s convicted.