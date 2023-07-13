ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A jury found a man guilty of shooting and killing another man in Allentown.

Raymond Bryan Gourgue, 36, of Allentown, was convicted of third-degree murder, according to a news release from the Lehigh County District Attorney 's Office.

Gourgue was convicted after a jury trial this week before Judge Robert L. Steinberg.

Gourgue is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 27, the DA's office said.

Gourgue was charged with the May 14, 2021 homicide of 43-year-old Jose Bermudez of Allentown. Around 10:30 p.m., Bermudez was found shot multiple times in the 100 block of North Hall Street.

The cause of death was gunshot wounds and the death was ruled a homicide by Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio, according to the DA's office.

Gourgue remains in Lehigh County Jail without bail.

The DA's office says a felony charge of person not to possess, use, manufacture, control or sell a firearm is still pending against him and will be scheduled for trial at a later date.