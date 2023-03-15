ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The jury has reached a verdict in the case of the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in Lower Macungie Township.

Josef Raszler was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Stephanie Roof. The jury took less than two hours to deliberate.

He will be sentenced May 10.

Raszler's defense team said it will appeal the verdict.

Police said Raszler used a homemade air gun to kill Roof, but on the stand testifying in his own defense Tuesday, Raszler had his own explanation for every item seized from his house. He denied having anything to do with the death of Roof, or ever building an air gun. His defense then spent time going through everything the prosecution believed he might have used for that gun.

Instead of using the lead for bullets, Raszler said he was fashioning a new part for his old snow blower. The compressed air tanks in his house weren't for an air gun, but a spray paint gun, he said.

Raszler said the copper tube police believed was the barrel of the air gun was actually for a kite spool he was building. The cut-up PVC pipes were for a water feature in the backyard of his parents' cabin, he said.

The structure police believed was a makeshift target in the cabin's backyard was actually the foundation for a carnival ride Raszler was building, Raszler said while on the stand.

Finally, in Raszler's room, police found a folder marked "Project ST" with receipts for supplies from Home Depot and Cabellas. Raszler said "ST" isn't short for Stephanie, it stands for "Super Tunnel," a project he was working on for his dad's model train set.

His dad, Paul Raszler, also took the stand briefly in the morning, testifying he had never seen an air gun in either the house or the cabin, but he did admit his son was extremely good at making and repairing things.

The prosecution rested its case on Monday, after several days of testimony and multiple witnesses.

On Monday, firearms expert Mark Garrett explained how he built two replicas of an air gun, like the one police believe Raszler used to kill Roof. He came up with the designs based on tools and high-pressure air canisters found in Raszler's basement, as well as the bullet, roughly 10 times the size of a 9mm handgun bullet, that killed Roof.

Police never recovered a murder weapon.

Last week, investigators described hundreds of text messages they recovered off of Raszler's phone in the months after Roof ended their romantic relationship. Many of the messages go unanswered, though Roof sometimes replies with concern.

An investigator also told the court about a Valentine's Day card found in Raszler's bedside table after Roof's death, showing Raszler may still have been obsessed with Roof even after he stopped texting her.