A man was found guilty of several charges Tuesday in the drug-related death of a three-time PIAA State Champion for Pen Argyl, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.

Christopher Ferrante, 43, was found guilty of two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, two counts of criminal use of a communication facility, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance in the drug-related death of 26-year-old Michael Racciato on Christmas Day in 2020, the DA's office said.

Ferrante faces a maximum of 6 years and 8 months in state prison, according to the news release.

The jury found him not guilty of drug delivery resulting in death, the DA's office said.

On Dec. 25, 2020, Colonial Regional Police responded to an unresponsive male inside his vehicle at the Towne Place Hotel parking lot in Lower Nazareth Township. The male, identified as Michael Racciato, was pronounced dead at the scene at 3800 Easton Nazareth Highway by the Northampton County Coroner’s Office. The cause of death was acute intoxication due to combined effects of fentanyl toxicity and the manner of death was determined accidental.

Michael “Mikey” Racciato, of Pen Argyl, was well-known in the Slate Belt for his wrestling career, the DA's office said. He was a three-time PIAA State Champion for Pen Argyl and furthered his career at the University of Pittsburg, where he became the 2015 ACC Champion and was a two-time qualifier for the NCAA Wrestling Championships.

Through investigation police learned from Racciato’s father, Philip Racciato, that his son had purchased drugs from Ferrante and contacted him with his cell phone. After obtaining a search warrant for Michael Racciato’s phone, police sent it to the Petzold Lehigh County Digital Forensics Center for analysis. The data obtained from Racciato’s cell phone disclosed text message conversations between Racciato and Ferrante from Dec. 24 detailing two drug transactions, the DA's office said.

Police learned Racciato was transported from the Walmart located on Route 248 to St. Luke’s Anderson campus via ambulance for a possible drug overdose on Dec. 24, according to the DA's office.

While in the hospital, Racciato texted Ferrante and asked him to pick him up, the DA's office said.

Police obtained video surveillance from the hospital campus where Racciato was being treated. Video showed Racciato, after being discharged, being picked up by a silver-colored Nissan Rogue SUV outside the emergency room on Dec. 24 just before 9:30 p.m., the DA's office said.

Police also obtained video from the Walmart, which shows on Dec. 24 at 9:40 p.m., the same vehicle dropping Racciato off at his vehicle in the parking lot. Racciato was observed exiting the vehicle from the back seat. Shortly after, both vehicles left the parking lot.

On Jan. 6, police interviewed Ferrante in reference to this investigation. Ferrante said he was a heroin and fentanyl user and knew Racciato for five or six months, the DA's office said. He further stated he last saw Racciato on Dec. 24 when he picked him up from the hospital and drove him to pick up his car at Walmart.

Ferrante said he’d regularly supply Racciato with heroin to support his own habit, and that he purchased the fentanyl in Allentown where the bags were always double bagged and stamped with “CHP” and “Pikachu,” the DA's office said.

Ferrante confirmed to police he texted Racciato on Dec. 24 and met with him earlier in the day to sell him between 3 to 5 bags of fentanyl, according to the news release. Later that day, Ferrante transported Racciato from the hospital back to Walmart to get his car and again sold Racciato 3-5 bags of fentanyl, according to the DA's office.

Ferrante told police he provided Racciato with a needle and said he always did, the DA's office said.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 25 at 11 a.m.