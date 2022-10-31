EASTON, Pa. - Trial is underway for the man accused of terrorizing college students in the Lehigh Valley.

Jury selection begins Monday for Clement Swaby, who faces hundreds of years in prison on a slew of serious charges in three crimes.

Swaby is accused of breaking into an apartment near Lafayette College on Feb. 22, 2021, armed with a butcher knife, and threatening to rape a woman, prosecutors say. He was nabbed after a similar crime, one unit over from that apartment, on March 5, 2021.

The 36-year-old is also being tried on rape charges in a May 2020 sex assault case near Lehigh University. Investigators linked him to that case through a DNA portal after his March 2021 arrest.

Prosecutors say Swaby is also a suspect in other sexual assault cases in Montgomery County and in Florida. He was charged with sexually assaulting a Lyft passenger after dropping her off in West Conshohocken in 2019, after his DNA matched evidence found at the scene.

Police believe Swaby used his job as a rideshare driver to target women.

He's been behind bars in Northampton County Prison since his 2021 arrest.