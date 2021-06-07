L. MILFORD TWP., Pa. - Jury selection is underway for the trial of a man charged with homicide in connection with the death of a Lehigh County woman in 2018.
Prosecutors say Steven Oliemuller inflicted numerous injuries on 20-year-old Alexus Quay, including to her face, head, back, arms and legs, which resulted in her death.
The two lived at a home in Lower Milford Township at the time of the incident.
We're told Quay's family is upset that only two relatives are allowed to attend the trial because of COVID-19.