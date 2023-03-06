ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's been nearly seven years since Stephanie Roof was fatally shot in her driveway, but now her accused killer is facing trial.

Jury selection began Monday for Josef Raszler, who's charged in the killing of the Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County, woman in Sept. 2016.

The judge did not allow it to be a public selection, meaning 69 News crews were not allowed in the courtroom while jurors were selected.

The case has been pushed off for years for numerous reasons, including the defense team wanting more time to look for evidence.

Prosecutors say Raszler killed Roof with a homemade air rifle. The two lived across from each other, were coworkers at Allen Organ and dated until 2015, when Roof broke things off.

Even though it was over between them, investigators previously said it was never over for Raszler.

During the investigation, Pennsylvania State Police troopers found more than 3,000 messages between the two.

Some messages from Raszler said things like, "I still love you like crazy." Others said, "I will forever hate you."

Investigators said they also retrieved Raszler's computer history. In it, they found searches for "most powerful air rifle."

The case got more complicated when Raszler's defense team tried to accuse Michael Horvath of killing Roof.

Horvath was convicted last year of kidnapping, torturing and killing his Allen Organ coworker, Holly Grim, in 2013.

Raszler requested to use evidence from his case, but was ultimately denied by the judge.

Now trial begins Monday, but it's not clear how long jury selection will take.