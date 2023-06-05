BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A teacher and volleyball coach in the Bethlehem Area School District who's charged with sexually assaulting a teenage student will stand trial this week.

Jurors are being picked for the trial of Christopher Schweikert.

Investigators say the Freedom High School teacher and coach had an intimate relationship with an underage female student.

The two would allegedly meet at Schweikert's home, hotel rooms, and at a Bethlehem Township parking lot. Schweikert is accused of giving her cocaine and alcohol, and recording their sexual encounters.

Earlier this year, federal prosecutors hit Schweikert with more charges for allegedly making and possessing child pornography and transporting a minor for sexual activity.

His trial is being held in a Philadelphia court.

He had been placed on administrative leave.