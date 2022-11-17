BETHLEHEM, Pa. - People displaced by the fuel spill at West Union Boulevard and Paul Avenue Thursday had to go to Nitschmann Middle School, where the Red Cross set up a shelter in the auditorium.

The Red Cross estimated it had more than 150 people in the shelter at one point. Many started arriving around 4 a.m. and the last ones didn't leave until just before 5 p.m.

"It was a little stressful. I mean you're woken up out of a dead sleep. You had no clue what was going on," said Karla Jefferson, who had to rush out of her house, taking her two dogs and her cat with her to the shelter.

That's where she met Dick and Katherine Guyer, who also left their home with their dog to get away from the gasoline spill.

"I think they're afraid of the vapors and an explosion more than anything else," said Dick Guyer.

Even though we don't have an official cause of the tanker crash yet, the Guyers and Jefferson said cars driving too fast on West Union Boulevard has been an ongoing problem, and they'd like to see something done to prevent disasters in the future.

"Just in the last few months, there's a lot of accidents on that curve," said Jefferson.

"I'm thinking, maybe if they put up some signs saying speed limit 35 miles an hour, your speed, those sorts of things, it may have an impact on these people," said Dick Guyer.

But everyone we spoke with was just happy the Red Cross was able to set up a shelter so they had somewhere to go with their pets.

"They brought in pet food, cat litter, anything we could need," said Jefferson.

The Red Cross continued to meet those needs until people were finally able to go home after 4 p.m.

"Just a crazy day, and all you can do is smile and laugh. It could be worse," said Jefferson.

Even though people have now returned home, the Bethlehem Fire Department said a private contractor is being hired to continue to remove gasoline-contaminated soil in the neighborhood along West Union Boulevard.