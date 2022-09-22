FORKS TWP., Pa. - Just A Dream Frozen Yogurt will soon be just a memory, but a sweet one.

The yogurt store at 289 Town Center Blvd., in the Giant shopping center in Forks Township, will close for good Sunday.

"The time has come to retire," the owners posted on Facebook.

Kurt and Gina Stocker, along with daughter Karen Hickey, founded the business 10 years ago.

"One night while we were all gathered together, we talked about how this area needed a frozen yogurt shop," according to their website. "We looked into some franchise but decided that the shop needed to be an original. Before we knew it, our dream became a reality! So meet the family who grew up in Phillipsburg and settled in Forks Township."

Kurt is a retired lieutenant with the New Jersey Department of Corrections, while Gina works at Lafayette College, according to the school's directory. Daughter Karen had many years of experience in food service equipment and sales before helping start Just A Dream.

The store will be open from noon to 10 p.m. for four more days. Milestones are already passing by. Monday was the last Dollar Cone Day. Wednesday marked the final "Filler Up For $6" special.

Just A Dream's current offerings include about a dozen fat-free and low-fat flavors and about 50 toppings.

Fans on social media wished them well, thanking the family for a "welcoming and friendly" atmosphere. As of a week ago, the business had not been sold, according to a post from ownership.

Other customers congratulated Kurt on his second retirement, several years after he finished his career in the Garden State.

The family is going out on a high note.

"Thank you to all our loyal customers through the years. We truly appreciate you all!" they said on social media.