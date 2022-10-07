BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A building wall in South Bethlehem came crashing down Thursday night, crushing a car. Property owners say no one was hurt at the former nightclub, Casa Blanca, on the corner of Evans and State streets.

The property is owned by a family business called Ruggonz LLC.

Owners tell 69 News the building itself is at least 100 years old and the wall collapse was likely due to its age, combined with acts of Mother Nature, with all the recent rain.

"I was taking a shower, and I just felt the whole like, boom," Eddie Ferrer said.

Ferrer, who lives across from the building, says it was Thursday night, before 9 p.m., when he heard the crash and came running out to see what it was.

"I saw the car being crushed by the wall, technically, because it fell down," he said.

Bricks from the wall of the old building came crashing down on a nearby parked car. No one was inside the car or the building when the wall collapsed, according to property owners.

Ruggonz LLC owns the property. Antonio Gonzalez, a family member of the owners, was at the site Friday afternoon.

"It's been through a couple good years," Gonzalez said. "Bad years. But right now it's coming to an end."

Property owners say the building will be demolished Saturday morning, to prevent further danger to the community. Friends and family, like Gonzalez, say they're sad to see the building fall.

"Just a lot of great memories there," Gonzalez said. "We all worked our way through there. We all worked in the kitchen and the banquet halls."

Representatives of Ruggonz LLC declined an on-camera interview, but tell 69 News the building is at least 100 years old. And they believe recent heavy rains moistened the dirt behind the wall's foundation, causing the old masonry to collapse.

"It's still kind of sad but it's going to be rebuilt for something good," Stuart Ridgeway, a family friend of Ruggonz LLC, said.

The company had been planning on turning the building into a 13-unit apartment complex. Company representatives tell 69 News the area is an underserved part of the community and they were trying to kickstart development in the area.

"It's going to be, you know, a lasting impression on the community if, you know, they get everything up nice. I think it's going to be good," Gonzalez said.

Owners say the City of Bethlehem had been visiting regularly to make sure everything was up to par. A city code enforcement officer tells 69 News there were no citations or violations issued related to the construction of the building.

Now the company will start all over from scratch.

Ruggonz LLC representatives say they're working with the city to see what they'll be able to do, as far as starting over. They say this will set them back hundreds of thousands of dollars. But they are glad no one got hurt.

The building is scheduled to be demolished Saturday at 8 a.m.

Officials are asking people to stay clear of the job site and remain inside their homes to avoid any falling debris during the building demolition.