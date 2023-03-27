BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem-based candy-maker Just Born posted a response on Twitter over the weekend after a chocolate factory explosion killed seven people in West Reading.

"Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers are with R.M. Palmer Company," the company said.

"Our hearts are heavy for the community, families and fellow candy makers involved in this tragic accident. We are thankful to the first responders of West Reading and are here to offer support wherever needed."

The Hershey Company also released a statement following the explosion.

The Facebook post reads, "Our deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones, partners and fellow candy makers at the R.M. Palmer Company. We are heartbroken for them as well as the community of West Reading. Thank you to the first responders and their dedicated work, and know that we are here to offer comfort and support to all."

Investigators are still trying to figure out what sparked the deadly explosion.

Crews had been taking a cautious approach to sifting through the rubble, said the West Reading mayor, but now that they believe there's no one else there, they're working to get answers as quickly as possible for the community and families.

"We've worked through the recovery efforts, so that phase has now ended and we're now interested in the investigative phase," said Sgt. Chad Marks, with the West Reading Police Department.

Now their efforts are on figuring out what caused the explosion.

"[Sunday] night was, you know, it was it was nice to bring that closure, but it's also just the start for a lot of the agencies," said West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag.

Marks says with the amount of damage left behind, there's no real timeline for how long it will take to get answers.

While he and Kaag wait for the investigation to unfold, they're commending the people who have worked tirelessly over the last few days, like the public works department.

Authorities have been making sure families and those affected get information about a crisis hotline established by R.M. Palmer, which is also offering grief counseling to all employees. The hotline number is 610-374-5224, ext. 539.