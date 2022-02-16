BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- A candy company in the Lehigh Valley is welcoming a new member to its leadership.
Just Born Quality Confections said Wednesday Chidi Alams has taken on the role of Vice President and Chief Information Officer.
Alams is coming from Team Car Care/Jiffy Lube, where he held the same role.
He will be responsible for the companies information technology vision and digital transformation strategy. Almas will also lead all aspects of cybersecurity, among other duties.
“Chidi is a visionary leader who will add tremendous value to Just Born in this critical role” said Just Born Quality Confections President and Chief Operating Officer David Yale, to whom Alams will report.
Alams has an extensive IT career, which includes roles at Expedia, Rackspace, Concentra and Exeter Finance before taking on the role of CIO at Team Car Care/Jiffy Lube where he led IT and Continuous Improvement.