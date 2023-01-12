ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Neighbors were thrilled with the happy ending after a man was stuck up to his neck in a trench for eight hours.

Bianca Suriel lives a couple houses down from the collapsed trench.

"My husband was calling me," she said. "He thought something happened to me because it's right in front of my house. He saw the firemen."

Suriel didn't know what to make of the chaos surrounding her home Wednesday afternoon.

"I saw helicopters," she said. "I saw a couple of police officers, and then they came to my yard and then all this was closed."

Everything was blocked off, but Suriel and her family soon learned what all the commotion was about. Crews were working on a water line in the backyard of a home in the 1500 block of Gordon Street in Allentown, when a trench collapsed with two people inside it. One man was trapped.

Suriel says she and her little boys were praying for the man.

"My 6-year-old, he's very curious," she said. "The whole the whole time, he's like, 'You think he ate? You think he's hungry?'"

Rescuers say they had to dig slowly and carefully.

"We didn't know his exact body position," said Allentown Fire Department Rescue Team Commander Jonathan Hammel. "So to be going a little haphazard with a sharper tool, we may inflict more injury to the gentleman than what he already sustained from the collapse."

In the midst of the anxiety, all of a sudden, there was some unexpected joy.

"Then I heard some like laughing and cheers, and I'm like, did I just catch that?" said Capt. John Christopher with the Allentown Fire Department.

As the man was stuck neck-deep in that trench, his wife was there, telling him for the first time that he'd be a father — for the first time ever.

"I could imagine he was just like, 'Oh, I got to get out of here,'" Suriel said.

Suriel says she and her family offered coffee and a bathroom to those working to get the man out.

"Just remember that we're community," she said. "OK, how can I help this family? How can I help? Just think about others."

The company involved is now under investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. OSHA found three serious violations with the contractor back in 2016.