The federal government will be monitoring the polls in our area and other states Tuesday to make sure no one breaks any voting rights laws.
The Justice Department historically has monitored in the field on Election Day, and is doing so again this year.
The department is sending personnel to polling stations in Lehigh County and a number of other places in 17 other states.
The so-called "monitors" will make sure voters are protected from any discrimination, intimidation, or harassment while they cast their ballots.
The monitors will be from the Civil Rights Division and US Attorney's offices.