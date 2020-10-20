ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Department of Justice took a big swing at big tech on Tuesday, filing the most important antitrust suit on a tech company since the 90's.
"They want to ensuring that there are no monopolies within corporations," said Ed Easterly, a labor attorney based in Allentown. "There shouldn't be one industry that basically controls everything."
The 57-page complaint accuses Google of boxing out other competition. The DOJ says Google currently holds around 80% of the market share for search engines.
"When you go to use your iPhone or Android, when you search something it's not popping up for one of those other search engines like Bing, you're using Google," Easterly said.
So synonymous with searching, they say, it has now become a verb.
Eleven state attorneys general have signed on to the suit. More could follow.
"This is going to drag on for years," Easterly said.
Google has long denied the allegations.
The issue has become bipartisan. Just weeks ago, The House Judiciary Committee published a report accusing Google, and other tech giants, of having "monopoly power."
And it could be just the start of a bigger crack-down on big tech.