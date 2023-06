ALLENTOWN, Pa. - We have an update on an incident in Lehigh County.

The DA says a former Giant grocery store employee has admitted to putting sewing needles into different food items.

The needles were found in food purchased at a Giant in Lower Macungie Township.

No one was hurt.

The teenage employee was charged with recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief.

The DA says the juvenile appeared in juvenile court yesterday and admitted to the allegations.