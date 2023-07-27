BETHELHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Police say officers arrested a juvenile after the accused stole a vehicle and and drove it into a marked police vehicle.

A media release says the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Police report officers with the department witnessed a stolen vehicle being driven in the 1900 block of Brookside Drive. The vehicle had previously been reported as stolen.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle near the area of Grandview Blvd. and E. Broad, but the vehicle fled and then stopped in a driveway, officials say.

The report continues to say the driver of the vehicle intentionally reversed out of the driveway into a marked police vehicle, before fleeing a second time.

With assistance from the Allentown Police Department, the juvenile driver of the vehicle was located and taking into custody.

The officer inside the vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

The unidentified juvenile is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault by vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude police, recklessly endangering another person, receiving stolen property, possession of a small amount of marijuana and numerous traffic-related offenses.