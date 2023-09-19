NORTH CATASAUQUA, Pa. - A juvenile faces two homicide charges in the deaths of a woman and teen in North Catasauqua, Northampton County, District Attorney Terry Houck said in a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities intend to try John Bradley, 17, as an adult, Houck said. Bradley was taken into custody without incident and arraigned Tuesday, Houck said. Bradley is being held without bail.

The deceased victims, who authorities identified Tuesday morning, were Rosalyn Siobal Glass, 39 and Rianna Lynn Glass, 16. An obituary from Reichel Funeral Home identifies the victims as mother and daughter.

The homicides happened at the home in the 1100 block of Railroad Street. The bodies of the victims were discovered on September 14 by family members, police say. The Northampton County Coroner says the cause of death was sharp force injuries.

Houck says the investigation started after a one-vehicle crash in Upper Saucon Township, in which Bradley and a 14-year-old girl were injured. Bradley was transported to a nearby hospital, and the girl was taken to a hospital in Philadelphia. The girl remains in serious condition, Houck said.

When asked if the girl could face charges in relation to the incident, Houck said the investigation continues on that matter.

Houck says a double-edged knife was found at the scene of the crash. Houck said the woman and teen's injuries were later identified as consistent with the type that would be sustained from a double-edged weapon.

After the crash, Houck says Upper Saucon Police contacted authorities in North Catasauqua. The vehicle was determined to have belonged to Rosalyn, Houck said at Tuesday's news conference.

Bradley faces a theft of motor vehicle charge, Houck said.

Police went to check on Rosalyn, who was found dead at the home on Railroad Street, according to Houck.

Paperwork states that just after 7:30 a.m. police were requested to make contact with the people inside the home. At 11:30 a.m. they made it inside after a call was made for police response by family of the victims.

An initial search warrant has laid out some of the details of the investigation. One of the victims was found at the top of the stairs, facedown covered in blood with cuts to the face and chest. At Tuesday's news conference, Houck said Rosalyn was that victim.

A police report says officials found the second victim in a nearby bedroom lying facedown with blood underneath her body. Houck says Rianna was that victim.

Paperwork shows an interview with a family member indicates multiple cell phones were found in the kitchen.

Houck says surveillance video showed a male consistent with the appearance of Bradley walking in front of the Railroad Street home at 9:11 p.m. Sept. 13. Houck says video shows a female consistent with the appearance of the 14-year-old girl near the residence early on the morning of Sept. 14.

A camera captured the same male and female walking away from the rear of the residence early in the morning on Sept. 14 and heading towards Arch Street, Houck said. Investigation revealed that Rosalyn was known to park her vehicle on Arch Street, according to Houck.

About 3:39 a.m. an SUV consistent with the description of Rosalyn's vehicle was captured on surveillance camera heading west on Arch Street away from the Railroad Street residence, Houck said.

On Sept. 15, a search warrant was executed on Bradley at the hospital. During the search, swabs were collected from him for forensic analysis.