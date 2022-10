BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Bethlehem police say they arrested a juvenile with a gun at a high school football game Friday night.

Officers recognized the boy, who was reported as a runaway, at the Liberty- Easton football game.

When officers made contact with him, they say he was uncooperative and attempted to run.

Officers were able to detain him and say they found a loaded handgun in his waist band.

He now faces four charges in connection to the incident.

His name has not been released.