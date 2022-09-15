ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Some Allentown schools were in lockdown for several hours Thursday after a police situation at a nearby park.

Police responded to West Park just before 9 a.m. for a report of a person with a weapon, officers said.

The investigation led police to a juvenile who had a loaded semi-automatic handgun, officers said.

The juvenile was taken into custody, police said.

During the investigation, several nearby schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution, police said.

Allen High School, Raub Middle School and Union Terrace Elementary were all locked down until about noon.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-437-7721.