ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A K9 that served for more than 10 years in the Allentown Police Department has died.
K9 Django, a Belgian Malinois that assisted with patrol duties and narcotics investigations, died Monday, according to a news release from the city.
He was two years old when he joined the Allentown Police Department along with his K9 Handler, Officer Jonathan Smith. K9 Django completed his seven-week training course at the Progressive K9 Academy in Walnutport and went on active duty on November 3, 2010. K9 Django received numerous awards and recognition throughout his career, including two achievement commendations.
Officer Smith and Django were pictured in the K-9 Cop Magazine, as Django was the magazine’s May 2012 Working Dog of the month. The picture appeared in the magazine’s July/August 2012 edition. The pair was chosen from thousands of entries sent in from around the world.
Officer Smith and Django conducted hundreds of demonstrations and interactions with schools and community groups throughout their career together, according to the city's news release.
A public memorial service will be held at a later date, likely in conjunction with the Department’s Annual National Police Week observance in May 2021, the city said. Further details will be announced at a later date.
Donations in memory of K9 Django may be made to the “Allentown Police K9 Fund,” a nonprofit designed to support department K9s.