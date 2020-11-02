LOWER NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - All eyes are on Pennsylvania ahead of Tuesday's election.
President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have been spending a lot of time in the battleground state, and Monday is no different.
Kamala Harris was set to stop at Dutch Springs in Lower Nazareth Township, Northampton County Monday afternoon. The ticketed drive-in event was limited to 100 cars.
Biden visited Philadelphia Sunday, while Trump spent time in Berks County and three other places in Pennsylvania on Saturday.
"Hey, I'm devoting a lot of my percentage of time to Pennsylvania," Trump said.
It's a last-minute push to get voters to the polls as it could come down to the state's 20 electoral votes.
Both campaigns will hit the Keystone State over the next 24 hours.
After Harris' Luzerne County stop Monday morning, she was scheduled to hit the Lehigh Valley shortly after 1 p.m. for a Latino "get out the vote" event.
"We firmly believe that the Latinos along the corridor and Lehigh Valley and Reading and Lancaster will determine who the next president of the United States is," said Michael Toledo, president and CEO of the Hispanic Center of Reading.
He says Latinos are hoping both candidates get more connected to their community.
"You're seeing more and more of the elected officials or people who want to represent the commonwealth, and all of the commonwealth, which includes the Latino community, pay more attention," Toledo said.
Biden was scheduled to stop in western Pennsylvania on Monday, while Trump had plans to visit Luzerne County.