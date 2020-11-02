L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - The "path to the White House leads through Pennsylvania," Kamala Harris told a crowd Monday.
The path to see vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris was in your car, as the Democrat held a mostly drive-in campaign stop at Dutch Springs in Lower Nazareth Township.
Carol Gonzalez is from Allentown.
"First off it's history, first Black woman and number two on the ticket," she said.
Dozens of cars packed the parking lot, bringing supporters like Tim Beasley from Easton.
"I was actually hoping she'd come to the Lehigh Valley at least one time. When I heard she was coming I jumped right on," he said.
Cars and clothes were covered in Biden and Harris.
John Stribula, wore yellow. The former president of Allentown local 302 Fire Fighters union, says he appreciates Biden's support.
"Joe Biden has been a friend to the fire fighters always. If you know anything about him," he said.
"Let's talk about Joe. Let's talk about Joe," Harris said.
In her 20-minute speech Harris talked of Biden's experience, leadership, and empathy in dealing with issues of the coronavirus, the climate, economy and health care.
95-year-old Doe Laven's first ever ballot was cast for Franklin Roosevelt. More than 75 years later she's been making calls on behalf of Biden and Harris.
"What does it mean to you to have her here the day before the election?" I asked.
"It's wonderful. It's uplifting for all these people to be here."
It was a crowd working to turn Northampton County back to blue, as it went for Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton in 2016.