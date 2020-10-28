ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris's husband was in the Lehigh Valley Wednesday, in an effort to drum up support for his wife and Joe Biden.
Doug Emhoff made a campaign pitch to voters in Lehigh County.
He asked them to make their voices heard by casting their ballots for the Biden-Harris ticket.
We caught up with him in Allentown, where he shared some things about his wife that voters may not know.
"The Kamala you see is a fighter. She's for justice. She's for the people, relentless public servant, but behind the scenes, she's funny, authentic, warm, loves to cook and loves her family. That's what she's all about, and Joe, too," Emhoff said.
He said, if elected, his wife and Joe Biden will be ready on day one to tackle the pandemic, the economy, health care and climate change.