Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at a mobile campaign event, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Phoenix.

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. -- Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris is expected to visit the Lehigh Valley on Monday, as both candidates push for votes in battleground Pennsylvania.

Harris is will first stop in Luzerne County, then head to the Lehigh Valley Monday afternoon for a Latino "get out the vote" event, said campaign officials.

Her husband, Doug Emhoff, is scheduled for a rally in Lancaster Monday morning, then events in Ephrata, before stops in Bucks and Montgomery counties.

The couple will then hold an Election Night Eve drive-in event in Philadelphia with John Legend. 

Former Vice President Joe Biden is set to visit western Pennsylvania, first in Beaver County, then at an event with Lady Gaga in Pittsburgh. He spent Sunday night in Philadelphia.

President Donald Trump made four campaign stops in the Keystone State on Saturday, and is set to visit Luzerne County on Monday.

Election Day is Tuesday.

