EASTON, Pa. - Kaplan Awnings is celebrating 100 years of manufacturing in Easton.

Monday, Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure presented a proclamation to honor a century of special crafting and service.

"Congratulations," said McClure. "On behalf of the citizens of the county, to hereby recognize and congratulate Kaplan's Awnings for celebrating their 100th anniversary."

"When you think 100 years ago, they didn't have air conditioning," said Randi Kaplan, who runs Kaplan Awnings with her brother David Kaplan. "Every building had an awning on it."

Randi and David are the third generation of Kaplans running the family business.

"Same business as it was handed down from our grandfather to our father to us," said David Kaplan.

Inside their location in Easton's West Ward, they keep meticulous records. They still have books with details of the first awnings their grandfather created.

While the Kaplans are no longer transporting awnings via horse and buggy, they take pride in continuing to work the old-fashioned way. There are no automated machines.

Instead, "some of the machines are 90 to 100 years old, and there's something to be said for the old industrial machines that are all steel and all metal, that are not plastic because they are work horses," said Randi Kaplan.

"This table goes back to the late 1920s, early 1930s," said David Kaplan. "It's one of our grandfather's original tables."

In the Kaplan's showroom, customers learn about the various types of awnings and can pick from hundreds of different kinds of fabrics.

"It's a lot of the crafting that people just don't do anymore and the companies are closing and we're just very proud that we continue the legacy," said Randi Kaplan.

"It's neat," said David Kaplan.

As for the next 100 years, "we've been talking to some of our cousins, who do have children, and looking to see if any of them would be interested in getting involved in the business," said Randi Kaplan.

Kaplan Awnings has had various locations in Easton over the years and is now located on Spruce Street. The company also offers interior window treatments, flags and decorative banners.

"The backbone of business in Northampton County is small business and we want entrepreneurs and start-up small businesses to realize that they can be around for 100 years too if they provide a good product and excellent service," said McClure.

"It's a type of business that you don't go to school for. You learn it by being involved in it. It's very labor intensive," said Randi Kaplan. "I don't think our grandfather ever envisioned that the business would be thriving 100 years after he started it, and my father, rest in peace, is probably looking down and beaming."