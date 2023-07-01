It was the Annual Kazoo Parade in Nazareth- a signal to the start of Fourth of July weekend.

"I just enjoy celebrating the fourth of July, dressing up in red white and blue and enjoying the day," said Kyle Boandl of Nazareth.

The parade was led by Nazareth Native and Vietnam War veteran, Charles Donello.

Locals walked from Nazareth High School and ended at Veterans Memorial Park.

All while playing Kazoos.

"We tried the best we can," said Jessica Boandl of Nazareth.

Parade participants ended the day with the Nazareth Farmers Market filled with good food that's locally grown.

'We come to the farmers market every Saturday it's one of our favorite things," said Jessica.

"We like to buy a lot of local produce here. Lots of local farmers and theres bakeries down the road as well."

A fitting celebration of country and community -- that really produces a *buzz* every year.