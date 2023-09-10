William Diehl just turned 100 years young.

"I feel great!” he exclaimed, followed by cheers from loved ones in the background.

On Sept. 8, 2023, Diehl celebrated a century of birthday wishes. The following weekend he was surrounded by family, friends, and a dance floor.

"I'm sure you'll see him dancing in some way here at the party,” said Kathleen Deckard, Diehl’s daughter.

“That's why we have the DJ,” added Cynthia Lintner, Diehl’s daughter.

It all goes back to many, many years ago when Diehl met the love of his life on a dance floor at the Hellertown American Legion.

"He enjoyed life with my mother, Josephine, who passed away in 2001,” said Lintner.

The couple was married over 50 glorious years.

"They used to travel a lot all over the world,” explained Lintner.

Family said Diehl always made his way back home. He was best known for his involvement in the community, serving in numerous roles, such as former Hellertown Borough Manager and Engineer. Before that, he was enlisted in the United States Army Air Force during World War II as an Airplane and Engine Mechanic and Hydraulic Specialist.

"He inspired me to become an engineer, although I'm not working [in] engineering anymore. But that carried through,” said Lindsay Deckard, Diehl’s granddaughter.

"He was one of just a handful of gentlemen in World War II who were trained on being a mechanic on the P-61 bombers,” said Christine Lintner, Diehl’s granddaughter.

Diehl lived through decades of new tomorrows and his family said one is his favorite memories is the invention of the microwave.

"Every experience in his life - he's looked at the bright side of it,” said Danielle Deckard, Diehl’s granddaughter.

The birthday boy said he has never felt so special and he has one lifelong secret he wants to share: "keep going!,” Diehl said with a smile.