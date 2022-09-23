BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's time to eat haggis and listen to bagpipes.

The 35th annual Celtic Classic is back in Bethlehem this weekend. It kicked off Friday with Celtic culture, pipe band competitions, and traditional sporting events.

"We don't gradually build, we open with a bang," said Jayne Ann Recker, the executive director of the Celtic Cultural Alliance.

"We have headliners tonight, we have athletes on the field."

The 35th Celtic Classic is the festival that wants to keep America kilted.

"Celtic is seven nations," Recker said. "It's Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Cornwall, Brittany and the Isle of Mann. And Galicia."

Recker says it's known as the largest Celtic festival in North America.

"Or as we like to say, in the world, until proven otherwise," she said.

It brings bagpipes back to Bethlehem, as well as other live music.

"All four stages go off at the same time," Recker said, "so you'll hear everything from Celtic Rock to real traditional like pub tunes."

There's a haggis-eating competition. Recker explains haggis is a very old Scottish dish from times when the whole sheep was used.

"So here in the United States, you can't eat the heart and lungs so it's kind of an adapted version," Recker said.

Friday night also kicked off with the fest's first sporting event. The "throwing caber" competition is an ancient Scottish sport, likened to throwing a 140- to 160-pound telephone pole.

The Celtic Classic hosts the U.S. National Competition, with the top ten pros in the country qualifying to compete in the event. Recker calls it the Super Bowl of throwing caber.

"This festival is the highlight of our year every year," Graham Wright, a musician with headlining band Glengarry Bhoys, said.

The Glengarry Bhoys, which Recker says is the fest's largest draw, are finally back in Bethlehem after COVID kept them away.

"Being from Canada," Wright said, "our government shut down the border for two years, so we couldn't travel at all, but now we're back so we'll see how it goes tonight."

The fest itself is also still recovering from the pandemic.

"We went two years without revenue," Recker said, "but through some generous sponsors and volunteers and contributors, we made it back in 2021 and it was a great year."

Organizers say with events like this, weather is always a worry.

"We were a little surprised this morning to wake up to rain," Recker said. "We've been very fortunate. It has not rained at the Celtic Classic since 2010."

But so far, Recker says the weekend's looking like perfect weather to wear a kilt.