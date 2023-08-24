U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - KeHE Distributors, a supplier of fresh and organic products to natural-food stores, plans to cut eight jobs at an Upper Macungie Township warehouse, according to the State of Pennsylvania.

The state Department of Labor & Industry website says KeHE will cut the jobs Nov. 3 at the 860 Nestle Way warehouse in the Breinigsville section of the township.

KeHE says on its website that it is "the largest distributor of natural & organic, specialty and fresh products to more than 30,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers and other specialty products retailers."

The employee-owned company has more than 6,800 workers in North America. It runs 16 centers in the U.S. and Canada, and operates 5.3 million square feet of warehouse space.

69 News has contacted KeHE for comment.

The job cuts were disclosed in a WARN Notice posted by Labor & Industry. WARN stands for Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act, required by federal law to advise communities and employees of certain closings and mass layoffs.