BETHLEHEM, Pa. | Mayor Bob Donchez announced Tuesday that the Bethlehem Parking Authority’s Mechanic Street Lot will serve as the newest location of the Kellyn Foundation’s Mobile Market.
The Mobile Market says it is scheduled to be in the Mechanic Street 3 Lot, located on Mechanic Street in between Taylor and Polk Street, in the City’s South Side, every Wednesday from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. starting June 9, 2021 as part of the Greenway Farmer's Market.
Organized by Community Action Development Corporation of Bethlehem (CADCB), the Greenway Farmer's Market says it will provide Southside neighbors with an outdoor market featuring local vendors, restaurants, and fresh produce from the Mobile Market.
The Mobile Market plans weekly stops at selected sites to provide families with locally grown fresh produce at an affordable price. Market staff also provides market customers with nutritional and cooking education, they say. Vouchers will be provided to income qualified Bethlehem residents.
“Having the Kellyn Foundation’s Mobile Market in another convenient location in the City’s South Side is a great opportunity for the City’s South Side residents to have accessibility to affordable, healthy and fresh foods.” said Mayor Donchez.