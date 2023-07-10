Kevin Dellicker is making another run at representing the Lehigh Valley in Congress.

The Republican announced his campaign for Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Dellicker, a Lehigh County resident, lost a narrow primary election race in 2022 to Lisa Scheller. Democrat Susan Wild then beat Scheller in the general election to secure a third term in the redrawn district.

The 7th District covers all of Lehigh, Northampton and Carbon counties, and a small part of Monroe County.

In announcing his candidacy Monday, Dellicker said his experience as a small business owner and veteran will help him work towards and make real change.

Read his full statement below:

“Today, I am announcing my candidacy for Congress in Pennsylvania’s 7th District. It’s no secret that Washington is broken. While this level of dysfunction may boost TV ratings and fundraising, it hurts our families and communities. What Washington needs is less talking heads and more leaders who will roll up their sleeves and work to bring commonsense solutions that benefit our families and communities. My career as a small business owner, veteran, and military officer has given me the right experience, skillset, and leadership to represent our community and work toward real change and solutions.

"I’m not a professional politician. I’m not looking for a new career in Washington. I’m running to protect and expand the Republican majority, get the job done, and then return home to Germansville. I’m running because this is my home too. I was raised here and my wife Susan and I raised our boys here. We need a voice in Washington who is one of us and will represent all of us.

"I’m excited to connect with the remarkable individuals, families, and small businesses that make our region the great place that it is. I look forward to having real conversations on the issues that matter to us all: strong families, good jobs, and safe communities.”