The Lehigh Valley man who made international headlines in 2018 for running away to Mexico with a 16-year-old girl from Allentown appears to be in more trouble with the law.

Kevin Esterly, age 50, of Bethlehem, was issued a summons by Pennsylvania State Police for harassment and physical contact in late December. The alleged domestic incident occurred in Weisenberg Township, Lehigh County.

Also, 69 News on Saturday spoke with an official at the Columbia County Prison in Bloomsburg who said a 50-year-old named Kevin Esterly was brought there Friday, Jan. 6 and released Saturday, Jan. 7.

The official 69 News spoke with would not share any further details at this time.

Back in April 2022, Esterly was released on parole after serving about 3 years of his 2-and-a-half to 5-year sentence in state prison.

Esterly pleaded guilty to corruption of a minor in 2018 after he ran off to Mexico with his daughter's 16-year-old friend.