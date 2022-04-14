The Allentown man who ran away to Mexico with a teenage girl is out of state prison.
Kevin Esterly is out on parole after serving a little more than 3 years of his 2½-to-5-year prison sentence, according to online court records.
A Lehigh County judge had imposed the maximum possible prison term on the then-45-year-old in December 2018, after Esterly pleaded guilty a month earlier to a single misdemeanor count of corruption of minors.
Esterly made national headlines when he ran off to Mexico with his daughter's friend, Amy Yu, 16, on March 5, 2018.
Both Esterly and Yu told authorities it was Yu's idea to go to Mexico and Esterly went along for the ride, despite being prior warned by authorities to stay away from her.
Esterly told the judge he went to Mexico with Yu only to protect the girl for whom he tried so hard to be a father figure.
Police said Esterly and Yu developed a secret relationship over the past few months before they disappeared together. Both have denied sexual contact.
Police said Yu walked away from her Allentown bus stop that morning, then the pair flew out of Philadelphia.
They took money from Esterly's wife and Yu's mother, officials said. Investigators estimated Yu took, at the low end, $10,000 from her mother.
After a nearly two-week search, federal marshals located the pair at a resort in Mexico.
Before that, investigators say Esterly had signed Yu out of school without her mother's knowledge 10 times between November 2017 and March 2018.
Esterly's wife also says her husband was caught renting an apartment four blocks from Amy's home.
In May 2018, Yu's mother, Mui Luu, sued Esterly and Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School for emotional and financial damages leading up to the 12-day disappearance. A judge later tossed out the suit.
Yu ran away again a few months later, this time from Vision Quest, an at-risk youth facility, in Greene Township, Franklin County. Yu and two other girls she left with were found a few days later.