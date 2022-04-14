Kevin Esterly to be extradited to Pennsylvania

 

The Allentown man who ran away to Mexico with a teenage girl is out of state prison.

Kevin Esterly is out on parole after serving a little more than 3 years of his 2½-to-5-year prison sentence, according to online court records.

Kevin Esterly sentenced to 2 1/2 to 5 years in prison

A Lehigh County judge had imposed the maximum possible prison term on the then-45-year-old in December 2018, after Esterly pleaded guilty a month earlier to a single misdemeanor count of corruption of minors.

Kevin Esterly, who fled to Mexico with Allentown teen, pleads guilty

Esterly made national headlines when he ran off to Mexico with his daughter's friend, Amy Yu, 16, on March 5, 2018.

Both Esterly and Yu told authorities it was Yu's idea to go to Mexico and Esterly went along for the ride, despite being prior warned by authorities to stay away from her.

Esterly told the judge he went to Mexico with Yu only to protect the girl for whom he tried so hard to be a father figure.

Police said Esterly and Yu developed a secret relationship over the past few months before they disappeared together. Both have denied sexual contact.

Police said Yu walked away from her Allentown bus stop that morning, then the pair flew out of Philadelphia.

They took money from Esterly's wife and Yu's mother, officials said. Investigators estimated Yu took, at the low end, $10,000 from her mother.

Esterly's wife says she is 'moving on with her life'

After a nearly two-week search, federal marshals located the pair at a resort in Mexico.

Yu and Esterly's 2-week run comes to consequential end

Before that, investigators say Esterly had signed Yu out of school without her mother's knowledge 10 times between November 2017 and March 2018.

Esterly's wife also says her husband was caught renting an apartment four blocks from Amy's home.

Stacey Esterly sits down with Dr. Phil

In May 2018, Yu's mother, Mui Luu, sued Esterly and Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School for emotional and financial damages leading up to the 12-day disappearance. A judge later tossed out the suit.

Court tosses lawsuit against Kevin Esterly, Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School

Yu ran away again a few months later, this time from Vision Quest, an at-risk youth facility, in Greene Township, Franklin County. Yu and two other girls she left with were found a few days later.

Missing Allentown teen Amy Yu found in Johnstown
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.