ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Now, we're not trying to sway who you root for when the Eagles take on the 49ers Sunday, but you should know that one of the key players on the San Francisco side has a bloodline from the Lehigh Valley: Christian McCaffrey.

"He's gonna be the difference Sunday, McCaffrey," said 49ers fan Henry McCormick.

He's the running back for the 49ers. And his athletic ability is no shock to the people who knew his dad, Ed McCaffrey, back when he was a star at Allentown Central Catholic High School.

"He was just so talented. To watch him practice was an awesome athletic experience," said Allentown Central Catholic teacher John Rosenberger.

He's been at the school for 45 years. He saw the whole McCaffrey family go through that high school. In fact, Ed and his two siblings Monica and Billy are all on Central's Wall of Fame.

Ed McCaffrey would eventually take his talents professionally as a football star for the New York Giants, the Denver Broncos and, just like his son, the 49ers. Rosenberger says that's not a shock.

"None, not at all. Everybody expected it. Everybody expected it," said Rosenberger.

We sat down with Ed McCaffrey's high school athletic director, who agrees that his incredible athletic career was expected.

"Eddie was a brilliant athlete. He excelled at both football and basketball. It doesn't surprise me at all that Eddie has a son that turned out to be an incredible student and incredible athlete," said Dennis Ramella, Central's Athletic Director from 1986-1999.

But, is knowing that a Lehigh Valley sports legend has a son on the 49ers enough to sway the Eagles fans?

"Um, not really. I'm proud of him. I was born in Philly so I gotta root for the Eagles," said Erlene McCormick.

"Is that gonna change who you root for? No, no," said Rosenberger.

"Fly birds fly. Sorry."