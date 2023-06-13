SLATINGTON, Pa. – Making a difference one day at a time. That’s the mission that one bank has in mind.

KeyBank employees celebrated their 32nd annual "Neighbors Make the Difference Day" by volunteering. Nearly 100 KeyBank employees around eastern Pennsylvania left their offices Tuesday to join other employees across the nation to volunteer with different community organizations.

The Northern Lehigh swimming pool in Slatington is just one of 15 organizations where volunteers spent their afternoon.

"We close our branches to ensure that we are showing them that we are there for them the same way how we are there for their finances, we are also there for our community,” said Dalia Said, KeyBank Branch Manager, Small Business Specialization.

Thousands of KeyBank teammates, all the way from Maine to Alaska, helped their local community organizations, projects, and causes. We visited some of the volunteering sites across the Lehigh Valley where we first found the Northern Lehigh swimming pool in Slatington.

"It's been an interesting journey today,” said Said.

KeyBank volunteers showed up with gardening gloves in hand, only to put them away once they saw the number of local day cares at the pool.

"We were supposed to do the cleanup and kind of like doing the landscaping part. However, we were surprised with a lot of kids,” said Said.

The day turned into helping supervise those day cares, including snack stand duties, and clean up all while teaching children the value of finance. Volunteers said they enjoyed the change of plans and especially making connections with the kids.

"We're just having fun and we were playing with them earlier,” said Said.

Down the road in Emmaus, volunteers were actually able to put their gardening gloves to use at the Kindness Project's volunteering site.

“The goal today is to clean up the weeds, get the weeds pulled, make the beds look good, so they can lead into summer,” said Brian Holtzhafer, President of the Board of Kindness Project. “We'd love to make it look great for when the foster families and the kids come.”

"It's a beautiful day, it's a beautiful cause,” said Tabitha Bell, Branch Manager of KeyBank in Trexlertown.