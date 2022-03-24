The Keystone Pub & Grill is almost back.
Owner Savvas Kiprislis has not set a date for reopening the landmark Bethlehem Township inn at the intersection of Easton Avenue and Willow Park Road, but workers are putting the finishing touches on a renovation that has taken 10 months with costs approaching seven figures.
"We made this old building even better than it was before," Kiprislis said Thursday, showing off a new, expanded first-floor bar with 32 taps. If that is not enough, there will be additional taps for specialty beers nearby. The second-floor dining area, with the front patio and a new outdoor area to the side, is almost ready to go.
Change was necessary to bring the former grist mill, built in 1806 by George Butz, into the modern era, but the history remains.
"We had two-foot-thick stone walls held together by mud and horsehair," he said. Thomas Jefferson was president when Butz built the mill. Also in 1806, Meriwether Lewis and William Clark returned from the three-year expedition Jefferson sent them on to see the western half of North America.
The mill became a bar and was known as the Butztown Hotel until 2000, when it became the Keystone Pub. The Kiprislis management team took over in 2005. They also operate the Whitehall Keystone Pub.
Some things will not be changed. Kiprislis said the fireplaces in the stone building remain the same, and Wing Night, a big draw, will be back.
Renovating a 216-year-old building took a lot of time, and Kiprislis said the COVID-19 pandemic led to more delays. At one point, half of the concrete team had the virus, then the rest got it later. Jobs that would usually take four to six weeks took four months, but all is falling into place now.
The new kitchen is more than twice the size of its predecessor, and the bar area is now wide open. The Keystone Pub will have about 120 seats, along with the new patio at the side. The new pub will have 25 televisions.
Change had to come, he said.
"People were concerned that we would get rid of the old bar," Kiprislis said. "It was falling apart. The old bar got rid of itself."
Other big changes include moving the stairway to the second floor, and the outdoor patio on the west side of the building.
The new quartz bar wraps around three sides, almost ready to serve the thousands of commuters who pass by the pub daily. There will be more to come as Bethlehem Township and the City of Bethlehem add housing. To the west, 220 new apartments are planned at the former Bethlehem Drive-In, and further down Easton Avenue, 54 will be put up across from the Giant grocery store. To the east, 166 new homes are planned for Farmersville Road.
The pub closed for the work June 1 of last year, and as the renovations dragged on, Kiprislis said misinformation crept into social media, but the plan was always moving forward. The work required a lot of cooperation with local government, and that part of the job went well.
"Bethlehem Township was always great to us," he said.
The new Keystone Pub & Grill is hiring, and will have a staff of 30 to 40, Kiprislis said. After a "soft opening" to test the new layout and systems, the bar will open to the public sometime soon. See the pub's social media for the date.