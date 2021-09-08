EASTON, Pa. - Khanisa's Pudding Bar in Easton was going to take on a big client in March 2020: Madison Square Garden, "The World's Most Famous Arena."
Then COVID-19 struck and everything shut down. Khanisa Darby, who operates the 118 Northampton St. business with her husband Sean, saw the Manhattan opportunity disappear.
The pandemic, compounded by repairs to the building that houses the store, have Darby questioning whether the future of the business lies in Easton.
"They (the Garden) had reached out to us to be a vendor for client events, employee events, and for the basketball and hockey teams," she said. Their first dessert-catering job there was canceled with just a few days notice as COVID-19 shut down indoor gatherings.
Then shutdowns and stay-at-home safety measures took a toll on the store.
"We lost 80% of our foot traffic," she said. "Like everyone else, it basically stopped, but we never closed. We were always open."
"We focused on our online presence and that helped us a lot," she said. "We got back about half of our business by doing that."
The business received a $15,000 COVID-19 relief grant from Northampton County, which Darby said helped with rising costs - a box of protective gloves jumped to $100 from $30 - but the pandemic is now well into its second year and things are still far from normal.
"We never thought it would last this long," Darby said, and still today, nobody knows when the pandemic will end.
The business suffered its own local disaster in June.
"We were making a customer's order when rain just started coming down inside. People were running out of the building. It looked like a horror movie," Darby said.
"This was right after the building disaster in Miami," she said, referring to the condominium collapse that killed almost 100 people. "We were scared."
The problem turned out to be a plumbing problem in an apartment above the store, and with the Darbys living in the building too, they lost the store and their home, pending repairs. Khanisa said another tenant had caused the plumbing problem.
Khanisa, Sean and their two children are now crammed into a hotel. She estimated that the damages to the store were about $30,000.
The silver lining to their troubles has been help from the Sweet Girlz Bakery at 40 N. Third St. in Easton.
"They're the best," Darby said. "They're letting us use their facility, but they have their workload too." Using the Sweet Girlz space is not a long-term solution, but it's helping the business get through the double hex of COVID and building repairs.
The Pudding Bar continues to operate via shipping and catering with Lafayette College and others, but a pop-up store in front of the location is "in limbo" right now, Darby said, because of building repairs.
She would like to see the City of Easton step in and make sure the Northampton Street building is restored quickly.
Will The Pudding Bar survive? Darby is confident of the future, but not the location.
"Our business, yes. Our business in Easton, no. We honestly don't know if our store is going to reopen. We're going to keep shipping, we're going to keep catering."
Darby said customers should check the store's social media for updates.
The Northampton Street store Pudding Bar opened in August 2019, and the business has operated in Easton since 2016.