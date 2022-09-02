Downtown Allentown Market generic sign
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Khanisa's is getting ready for its fall debut at the Downtown Allentown Market.

The pudding bar is set to open at the market on Oct. 1.

As a special treat, all sundaes will be $10 on opening day, the specialty dessert spot said on social media.

Fall flavors will also be available, including pumpkin spice pudding and sweet potato pie.

Khanisa's Pudding Bar to move from Easton to Downtown Allentown Market

Khanisa's is relocating after a tumultuous few years in downtown Easton. The owners claim the building's landlord and owner and Easton's code enforcement have not resolved multiple problems and damage at the property.

Easton business owners accuse city of inadequate code enforcement

