ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Khanisa's is getting ready for its fall debut at the Downtown Allentown Market.

The pudding bar is set to open at the market on Oct. 1.

As a special treat, all sundaes will be $10 on opening day, the specialty dessert spot said on social media.

Fall flavors will also be available, including pumpkin spice pudding and sweet potato pie.

Khanisa's is relocating after a tumultuous few years in downtown Easton. The owners claim the building's landlord and owner and Easton's code enforcement have not resolved multiple problems and damage at the property.